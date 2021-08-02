210208-N-RC007-1005
EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 8, 2021) Sailors assigned to the “Wildcards” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23, Detachment 10, conduct flight operations from the flight deck of the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1), Feb. 8, 2021. Freedom is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Cho/Released)
