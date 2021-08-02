210208-N-RC007-1004

EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 8, 2021) Damage Control Fireman Jolando Bolton from Yonkers, N.Y., participates in an engineering training team drill aboard the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1), Feb. 8, 2021. Freedom is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Cho/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2021 Date Posted: 02.09.2021 10:09 Photo ID: 6513881 VIRIN: 210208-N-RC007-1004 Resolution: 2784x1856 Size: 749.04 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210208-N-RC007-1004 [Image 5 of 5], by SN Richard Cho, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.