    USCGC Campbell conducts winter patrol, stops $215 million in cocaine [Image 1 of 2]

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Noel 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Coast Guard Cutter Campbell (WMEC 909) returned to Kittery, Maine on February 8, 2021, following a 63-day counter-narcotics patrol in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. During the patrol, Campbell's crew navigated over 12,000 nautical miles, conducted 122 flight operation evolutions, transited the Panama Canal twice, and crossed the equator into the Southern Hemisphere. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Noel)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2021
    Date Posted: 02.09.2021 10:11
    Photo ID: 6513859
    VIRIN: 210208-G-IY621-040
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 11.23 MB
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCGC Campbell conducts winter patrol, stops $215 million in cocaine [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Ryan Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG
    Maine
    homeport
    Campbell
    Kittery
    Patrol

