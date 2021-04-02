Regional Health Command Europe recently conducted its first-ever ‘virtual’ Global Health Engagement with their Polish military medical counterparts. The two-day virtual event was held Feb. 3-4 and consisted of briefings and presentations by subject matter experts from the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2021 09:51
|Photo ID:
|6513852
|VIRIN:
|210204-A-YV790-001
|Resolution:
|1024x576
|Size:
|104.1 KB
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Regional Health Command Europe conducts Global Health Engagement with Polish military medical counterparts
