3rd Brigade Panthers Host Press Conference

Col. Eugene “Buddy” Ferris, the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division commander, answers questions about 3rd BCT’s training expeditions during a press conference for rotation 21-04 of the Joint Readiness Training Center on Fort Polk, La., Feb 8, 2021. The rotation serves to enhance the brigade and their supporting unit's deployment readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Vincent Levelev)

