3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Paratroopers and 20th Engineer Brigade Paratroopers transport a casualty for medical evacuation during rotation 21-04 on Fort Polk, La., Feb 8, 2021. The rotation serves to enhance the brigade and their supporting unit's deployment readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Vincent Levelev)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2021 Date Posted: 02.09.2021 Location: US This work, 3rd Brigade Panthers Hold Down Fighting Position [Image 2 of 2], by PFC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS