Black History Month Spotlight - Senior Airman Olympia Watts

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Olympia Watts, a 125th Logistics Readiness Squadron material management specialist, poses in the supply warehouse Feb. 3, 2021, at the Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, FL. Watts was featured for the Black History Month spotlight series, which recognizes the outstanding contributions of the Black Airmen at the 125 FW. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

