U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Olympia Watts, a 125th Logistics Readiness Squadron material management specialist, poses in the supply warehouse Feb. 3, 2021, at the Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, FL. Watts was featured for the Black History Month spotlight series, which recognizes the outstanding contributions of the Black Airmen at the 125 FW. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2021 07:49
|Photo ID:
|6513717
|VIRIN:
|210203-Z-XV261-1003
|Resolution:
|4024x6048
|Size:
|7.1 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Black History Month Spotlight - Senior Airman Olympia Watts, by TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT