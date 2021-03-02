Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black History Month Spotlight - Senior Airman Olympia Watts

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Olympia Watts, a 125th Logistics Readiness Squadron material management specialist, poses in the supply warehouse Feb. 3, 2021, at the Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, FL. Watts was featured for the Black History Month spotlight series, which recognizes the outstanding contributions of the Black Airmen at the 125 FW. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 02.09.2021 07:49
    This work, Black History Month Spotlight - Senior Airman Olympia Watts, by TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Florida National Guard
    ANG
    Florida Air National Guard

