    Regional Health Command Europe conducts Global Health Engagement with Polish military medical counterparts

    GERMANY

    02.03.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Regional Health Command Europe recently conducted its first-ever ‘virtual’ Global Health Engagement with their Polish military medical counterparts. The two-day virtual event was held Feb. 3-4 and consisted of briefings and presentations by subject matter experts from the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 02.09.2021 04:59
    Photo ID: 6513588
    VIRIN: 210203-A-YV790-720
    Resolution: 5480x3653
    Size: 2.91 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Regional Health Command Europe conducts Global Health Engagement with Polish military medical counterparts, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Regional Health Command Europe conducts Global Health Engagement with Polish military medical counterparts

    TAGS

    Army Medicine
    Regional Health Command Europe
    Global Health Engagement

