Team Andersen hosts Cope North flight line engagement

U.S. Air Force Airmen, spouses and local community leaders watch as aircraft take off during exercise Cope North 2021 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 8, 2021. Approximately 2,200 personnel and 97 aircraft were brought together for Cope North 21 with the mission to improve combat readiness, increase interoperability between U.S. Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force, or Koku-Jieitai. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger)

