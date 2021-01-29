Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black History Month: Loving v. Virginia connects to diverse families in Wiesbaden community [Image 7 of 7]

    Black History Month: Loving v. Virginia connects to diverse families in Wiesbaden community

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Lisa Bishop 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    WIESBADEN, Germany -- Jessica Tabbert, administrative officer at USAREUR-AF, husband, Master Sgt. Nathan Tabbert, equal opportunity advisor for the 66th Military Intelligence Brigade, and, their four children (Front: Olesia, 20 and Elaina, 11. Back: Arianna, 13 and Ishaiah, 21) hike in the woods with their dog, Lucky, outside of Wiesbaden Jan. 29, 2021.

    This work, Black History Month: Loving v. Virginia connects to diverse families in Wiesbaden community [Image 7 of 7], by Lisa Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Black History Month: Loving v. Virginia connects to diverse families in Wiesbaden community

