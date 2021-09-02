Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CFAO Chaplain Cmdr. Jason Rochester

    CFAO Chaplain Cmdr. Jason Rochester

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    KADENA, Japan (Feb. 9, 2021) Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa Command Chaplain Cmdr. Jason Rochester stands for a photo during an interview with CFAO public affairs Feb. 9, 2021.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2021
    Date Posted: 02.09.2021 01:49
    Photo ID: 6513443
    VIRIN: 201203-N-QY759-0004
    Resolution: 7147x5105
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAO Chaplain Cmdr. Jason Rochester, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    chaplain
    CFAO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT