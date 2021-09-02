Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    John S. McCain sails with Nimitz, Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group [Image 6 of 8]

    John S. McCain sails with Nimitz, Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    02.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Markus Castaneda 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    Conning Officer Ensign Marion Bautista, from Chicago, looks through a telescopic alidade on the bridge wing aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) as the ship sails in formation with ships from the Nimitz and Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group during dual carrier operations. McCain is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2021
    Date Posted: 02.09.2021 01:50
    Photo ID: 6513436
    VIRIN: 210209-N-WI365-1160
    Resolution: 5834x4167
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, John S. McCain sails with Nimitz, Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Markus Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    John S. McCain sails with Nimitz, Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group
    John S. McCain sails with Nimitz, Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group
    John S. McCain sails with Nimitz, Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group
    John S. McCain sails with Nimitz, Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group
    John S. McCain sails with Nimitz, Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group
    John S. McCain sails with Nimitz, Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group
    John S. McCain sails with Nimitz, Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group
    John S. McCain sails with Nimitz, Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    McCain
    Fortune Favors the Brave
    John S. McCain
    JSM
    Big Bad John

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT