John S. McCain sails with Nimitz, Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group

Conning Officer Ensign Marion Bautista, from Chicago, looks through a telescopic alidade on the bridge wing aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) as the ship sails in formation with ships from the Nimitz and Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group during dual carrier operations. McCain is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda)

