The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) sails alongside the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) with ships from the Nimitz and Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group during dual carrier operations. McCain is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2021 Date Posted: 02.09.2021 01:50 Photo ID: 6513433 VIRIN: 210209-N-WI365-1105 Resolution: 6184x4417 Size: 1.22 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 11 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, John S. McCain sails with Nimitz, Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Markus Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.