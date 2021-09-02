U.S. Air Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, or Koku-Jieitai, and Royal Australian Air Force aircraft fly in formation during exercise Cope North 21, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 9, 2021. Approximately 2,200 personnel and 97 aircraft were brought together for Cope North 21 with the mission to improve combat readiness, increase interoperability between U.S. Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force, or Koku-Jieitai. (U.S. Air Force by Senior Airman Aubree Owens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2021 Date Posted: 02.09.2021 00:08 Photo ID: 6513337 VIRIN: 210209-F-VU029-1076 Resolution: 6585x3704 Size: 1.23 MB Location: YIGO, GU Web Views: 5 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combined forces conduct flyover for Cope North 2021 [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.