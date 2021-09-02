Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined forces conduct flyover for Cope North 2021 [Image 2 of 2]

    YIGO, GUAM

    02.09.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Aubree Owens 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, or Koku-Jieitai, and Royal Australian Air Force aircraft fly in formation during exercise Cope North 21, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 9, 2021. Approximately 2,200 personnel and 97 aircraft were brought together for Cope North 21 with the mission to improve combat readiness, increase interoperability between U.S. Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force, or Koku-Jieitai. (U.S. Air Force by Senior Airman Aubree Owens)

