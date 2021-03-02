Rct. Hunter W. Darr with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, responds to orders during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Feb. 3, 2021. At this point, recruits are informed of the articles under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. Rct. Darr is from Lathrop, Missouri, he was recruited out of RS Kansas City. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2021 Date Posted: 02.08.2021 23:53 Photo ID: 6513332 VIRIN: 210203-M-OQ594-1019 Resolution: 5021x3347 Size: 3.72 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fox Company Receiving [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.