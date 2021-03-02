Rct. Hunter W. Darr with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, responds to orders during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Feb. 3, 2021. At this point, recruits are informed of the articles under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. Rct. Darr is from Lathrop, Missouri, he was recruited out of RS Kansas City. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2021 23:53
|Photo ID:
|6513332
|VIRIN:
|210203-M-OQ594-1019
|Resolution:
|5021x3347
|Size:
|3.72 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fox Company Receiving [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
