Rct. Dylan L. Sanders with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, makes his phone call home during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Feb. 3, 2021. The next time these recruits will contact their families will be by postal mail in 2-3 weeks. Rct. Sanders is from Louisburg, Kansas, he was recruited out of RS Kansas City. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2021 23:52
|Photo ID:
|6513330
|VIRIN:
|210203-M-OQ594-1003
|Resolution:
|6278x4185
|Size:
|5.52 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fox Company Receiving [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
