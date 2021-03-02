Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fox Company Receiving

    Fox Company Receiving

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Brooke C Woods 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Rct. Dylan L. Sanders with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, makes his phone call home during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Feb. 3, 2021. The next time these recruits will contact their families will be by postal mail in 2-3 weeks. Rct. Sanders is from Louisburg, Kansas, he was recruited out of RS Kansas City. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

    This work, Fox Company Receiving, by Sgt Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

