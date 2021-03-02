Rct. Damion O. Brown with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, receives his initial haircut during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Feb. 3, 2021. Recruits received haircuts immediately after arriving to create uniformity. Rct. Brown is from Maple Grove, Minnesota, he was recruited out of RS Twin Cities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2021 23:52
|Photo ID:
|6513328
|VIRIN:
|210203-M-OQ594-1026
|Resolution:
|5393x3595
|Size:
|3.7 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fox Company Receiving [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
