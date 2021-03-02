Fox Company Receiving

Rct. Damion O. Brown with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, receives his initial haircut during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Feb. 3, 2021. Recruits received haircuts immediately after arriving to create uniformity. Rct. Brown is from Maple Grove, Minnesota, he was recruited out of RS Twin Cities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

