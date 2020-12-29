Department of Defense personnel assigned to the 621st Contingency Response Wing receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Dec. 29, 2020, at the fitness center at Travis Air Force Base, California. The Department of Defense authorized deployers to be some of the first members to receive the vaccine alongside medical personnel and first responders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Liliana Moreno)
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2021 21:28
|Photo ID:
|6513234
|VIRIN:
|201229-F-ML202-1040
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|4.53 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CRW Airmen receive COVID-19 vaccine [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Liliana Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
