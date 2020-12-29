CRW Airmen receive COVID-19 vaccine

Col. William Wade, 821st Contingency Response Group commander, signs documents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Dec. 29, 2020 at Travis Air Force Base, California. The Department of Defense authorized deployers to be some of the first members to receive the vaccine alongside medical personnel and first responders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Liliana Moreno)

