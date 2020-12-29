Tech. Sgt. Wesley Nesting, 621st Contingency Response Wing executive assistant to the command chief, volunteered to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Dec. 29, 2020 at Travis Air Force Base, California. The Department of Defense authorized deployers to be some of the first members to receive the vaccine alongside medical personnel and first responders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Liliana Moreno)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.29.2020 Date Posted: 02.08.2021 21:28 Photo ID: 6513232 VIRIN: 201229-F-ML202-1015 Resolution: 4871x3248 Size: 4.29 MB Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CRW Airmen receive COVID-19 vaccine [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Liliana Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.