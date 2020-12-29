Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CRW Airmen receive COVID-19 vaccine [Image 2 of 4]

    CRW Airmen receive COVID-19 vaccine

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Liliana Moreno 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Wesley Nesting, 621st Contingency Response Wing executive assistant to the command chief, volunteered to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Dec. 29, 2020 at Travis Air Force Base, California. The Department of Defense authorized deployers to be some of the first members to receive the vaccine alongside medical personnel and first responders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Liliana Moreno)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2020
    Date Posted: 02.08.2021 21:28
    Photo ID: 6513232
    VIRIN: 201229-F-ML202-1015
    Resolution: 4871x3248
    Size: 4.29 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CRW Airmen receive COVID-19 vaccine [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Liliana Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Travis Air Force Base
    vaccine
    621st Contingency Response Wing
    COVID-19

