A U.S. Marine fires a rifle while prone on a ramp during the Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition-Pacific, Pu’uloa Rifle Range, Hawaii, Feb. 2, 2020. The MCMCP is one of four yearly division matches throughout the U.S. Marine Corps in which U.S. Service members and the Pacific’s best shooters participate in a small arms marksmanship competition. Each course of fire is unique, utilizing rifle and pistol while being timed to select the top shooters. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Aultman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2021 Date Posted: 02.08.2021 18:28 Photo ID: 6513159 VIRIN: 210208-M-VH951-0011 Resolution: 5063x3375 Size: 6.03 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2021 U.S. Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition, Pacific [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Brandon Aultman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.