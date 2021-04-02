Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2021 U.S. Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition, Pacific [Image 7 of 11]

    2021 U.S. Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition, Pacific

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Aultman 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    A U.S. Marine enters Bravo Range during the Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition-Pacific, Pu’uloa Rifle Range, Hawaii, Feb. 4, 2020. The MCMCP is one of four yearly division matches throughout the U.S. Marine Corps in which U.S. Service members and the Pacific’s best shooters participate in a small arms marksmanship competition. Each course of fire is unique, utilizing rifle and pistol while being timed to select the top shooters. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Aultman

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.08.2021 18:28
    Photo ID: 6513155
    VIRIN: 210208-M-VH951-0007
    Resolution: 4477x2985
    Size: 6.04 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 U.S. Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition, Pacific [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Brandon Aultman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2021 U.S. Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition, Pacific
    2021 U.S. Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition, Pacific
    2021 U.S. Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition, Pacific
    2021 U.S. Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition, Pacific
    2021 U.S. Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition, Pacific
    2021 U.S. Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition, Pacific
    2021 U.S. Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition, Pacific
    2021 U.S. Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition, Pacific
    2021 U.S. Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition, Pacific
    2021 U.S. Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition, Pacific
    2021 U.S. Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition, Pacific

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Hawaii
    Marines
    MCAS Kaneohe Bay
    Puuloa
    PacDiv

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT