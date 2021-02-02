2021 U.S. Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition, Pacific

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. William Vanverth, an electronics maintenance technician, Hotel Company, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, fires a pistol during the Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition-Pacific, Pu’uloa Rifle Range, Hawaii, Feb. 2, 2020. The MCMCP is one of four yearly division matches throughout the U.S. Marine Corps in which U.S. Service members and the Pacific’s best shooters participate in a small arms marksmanship competition. Each course of fire is unique, utilizing rifle and pistol while being timed to select the top shooters. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Aultman)

