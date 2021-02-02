Brazilian, U.S. military leaders emphasize partnerships at JRTC

Maj. Gen. Daniel R. Walrath, right, U.S. Army South commanding general, greets a Brazilian Army soldier taking part in the bilateral training exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, La., Feb. 2, as Lt. Gen. Lt. Gen. Marcos de Sá Affonso da Costa, chief of training, Land Forces Training Command, Exército Brasileiro, looks on.

