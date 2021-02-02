Maj. Gen. Daniel R. Walrath, right, U.S. Army South commanding general, greets a Brazilian Army soldier taking part in the bilateral training exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, La., Feb. 2, as Lt. Gen. Lt. Gen. Marcos de Sá Affonso da Costa, chief of training, Land Forces Training Command, Exército Brasileiro, looks on.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2021 17:30
|Photo ID:
|6513128
|VIRIN:
|210202-A-AX527-1003
|Resolution:
|4624x3468
|Size:
|4.5 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brazilian, U.S. military leaders emphasize partnerships at JRTC [Image 2 of 2], by Leanne Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Brazilian, U.S. military leaders emphasize partnerships at JRTC
