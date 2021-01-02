Brazilian, U.S. military leaders emphasize partnerships at JRTC

Maj. Gen. Daniel R. Walrath, Army South commanding general, left, and Lt. Gen. Marcos de Sá Affonso da Costa, chief of training, Land Forces Training Command, Exército Brasileiro, signs a technical arrangement between the Brazilian Army and the U.S. Army as represented by Army South concerning Brazilian participation in combined training exercise in conjunction with Joint Readiness Training Center Rotation 21-04.

