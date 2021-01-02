Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brazilian, U.S. military leaders emphasize partnerships at JRTC [Image 1 of 2]

    Brazilian, U.S. military leaders emphasize partnerships at JRTC

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2021

    Photo by Leanne Thomas 

    U.S. Army South

    Maj. Gen. Daniel R. Walrath, Army South commanding general, left, and Lt. Gen. Marcos de Sá Affonso da Costa, chief of training, Land Forces Training Command, Exército Brasileiro, signs a technical arrangement between the Brazilian Army and the U.S. Army as represented by Army South concerning Brazilian participation in combined training exercise in conjunction with Joint Readiness Training Center Rotation 21-04.

    This work, Brazilian, U.S. military leaders emphasize partnerships at JRTC [Image 2 of 2], by Leanne Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Interoperability
    JRTC
    U.S. Army South
    Brazilian Army

