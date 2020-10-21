Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers see the expert field medical badge [Image 6 of 16]

    Soldiers see the expert field medical badge

    TX, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Soldiers from within III Corps supporting units train for the Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) at Ft Hood, Texas Oct. 21, 2020. The EFMB is a special skill award for recognition of exceptional competence and outstanding performance by field medical personnel enabling a ready medical force through elevated medical proficiency including both physical and medical exams. (U.S. Army photo taken by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 02.08.2021 15:38
    Photo ID: 6512961
    VIRIN: 201021-A-AL574-1101
    Resolution: 8688x5792
    Size: 11.72 MB
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers see the expert field medical badge [Image 16 of 16], by SSG Daniel Herman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    medical
    1st cav
    ft hood
    army
    3cr
    efmb

