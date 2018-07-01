Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    PRANG Spotlight - Senior Airman Ivonne Asencio, 156th Medical Group Public Health Technician [Image 1 of 3]

    PRANG Spotlight - Senior Airman Ivonne Asencio, 156th Medical Group Public Health Technician

    CAROLINA, PR, PUERTO RICO

    01.07.2018

    Photo by Senior Airman Victor Colon Quinones 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ivonne Asencio, an aerospace public health technician with the 156th Medical Group at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico Air National Guard. Jan. 27, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victor Colon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2018
    Date Posted: 02.08.2021 14:21
    Photo ID: 6512859
    VIRIN: 210127-Z-BT672-0003
    Resolution: 6200x4133
    Size: 10.28 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR, PR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PRANG Spotlight - Senior Airman Ivonne Asencio, 156th Medical Group Public Health Technician [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Victor Colon Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PRANG Spotlight - Senior Airman Ivonne Asencio, 156th Medical Group Public Health Technician
    PRANG Spotlight - Senior Airman Ivonne Asencio, 156th Medical Group Public Health Technician
    PRANG Spotlight - Senior Airman Ivonne Asencio, 156th Medical Group Public Health Technician

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    PRANG Spotlight - Senior Airman Ivonne Asencio, 156th Medical Group

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ANG
    PRNG
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT