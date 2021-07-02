Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BALBOA, PANAMA

    02.07.2021

    Photo by Seaman Richard Cho 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210207-N-RC007-1001 BALBOA, PANAMA (Feb. 7, 2021) Sailors fold the national ensign aboard the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1) during a brief stop for fuel and provisions in Balboa, Panama, Feb. 7, 2021. Freedom is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Cho/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2021
    Date Posted: 02.08.2021 13:00
    Photo ID: 6512734
    VIRIN: 210207-N-RC007-1002
    Resolution: 2784x1856
    Size: 761.43 KB
    Location: BALBOA, PA 
    This work, 210207-N-RC007-1001 [Image 4 of 4], by SN Richard Cho, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

    Panama
    4th Fleet
    Port
    Drug trafficking
    Counter-illicit

