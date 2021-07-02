210207-N-RC007-1001 BALBOA, PANAMA (Feb. 7, 2021) Sailors fold the national ensign aboard the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1) during a brief stop for fuel and provisions in Balboa, Panama, Feb. 7, 2021. Freedom is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Cho/Released)

Date Taken: 02.07.2021