    Coast Guard stops illegal passenger-for-hire operation near Rincón, Puerto Rico

    PUERTO RICO

    02.07.2021

    Photo by Ricardo Castrodad 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    A Coast Guard Cutter Richard Dixon crewmember aboard the 32-foot Going Deep dive boat assesses the vessel’s passenger-for-hire operation during a boarding Feb. 7, 2021 near Rincon, Puerto Rico. The Coast Guard terminated the voyage as an illegal-passenger-for-hire-operation for the vessel carrying an more than six passengers and cited the vessel operator for not having a valid Cerificate of Inspection. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2021
    Date Posted: 02.08.2021 12:18
    Photo ID: 6512720
    VIRIN: 210107-G-G0107-1002
    Resolution: 1307x688
    Size: 273.5 KB
    Location: PR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard stops illegal passenger-for-hire operation near Rincón, Puerto Rico, by Ricardo Castrodad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Puerto Rico
    Rincon
    Sector San Juan
    Coast Guard Cutter Richard Dixon
    illegal passenger-for-hire

