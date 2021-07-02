Coast Guard stops illegal passenger-for-hire operation near Rincón, Puerto Rico

A Coast Guard Cutter Richard Dixon crewmember aboard the 32-foot Going Deep dive boat assesses the vessel’s passenger-for-hire operation during a boarding Feb. 7, 2021 near Rincon, Puerto Rico. The Coast Guard terminated the voyage as an illegal-passenger-for-hire-operation for the vessel carrying an more than six passengers and cited the vessel operator for not having a valid Cerificate of Inspection. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

Date Taken: 02.07.2021
Location: PR