A Coast Guard Cutter Richard Dixon crewmember aboard the 32-foot Going Deep dive boat assesses the vessel’s passenger-for-hire operation during a boarding Feb. 7, 2021 near Rincon, Puerto Rico. The Coast Guard terminated the voyage as an illegal-passenger-for-hire-operation for the vessel carrying an more than six passengers and cited the vessel operator for not having a valid Cerificate of Inspection. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2021 12:18
|Photo ID:
|6512720
|VIRIN:
|210107-G-G0107-1002
|Resolution:
|1307x688
|Size:
|273.5 KB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard stops illegal passenger-for-hire operation near Rincón, Puerto Rico, by Ricardo Castrodad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
