210207-N-RG171-0079 BLACK SEA (Feb. 7, 2021) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) participate in an underway replenishment with the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO 203) in the Black Sea, Feb. 7, 2021. Donald Cook, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Will Hardy/Released)

