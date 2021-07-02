Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    210207-N-RG171-0064 [Image 6 of 9]

    210207-N-RG171-0064

    UNITED STATES

    02.07.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Donald Cook (DDG 75)

    210207-N-RG171-0064 BLACK SEA (Feb. 7, 2021) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) participate in an underway replenishment with the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO 203) in the Black Sea, Feb. 7, 2021. Donald Cook, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Will Hardy/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2021
    Date Posted: 02.08.2021 11:55
    Photo ID: 6512693
    VIRIN: 210207-N-RG171-0064
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210207-N-RG171-0064 [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    210207-N-RG171-0001
    210207-N-RG171-0009
    210207-N-RG171-0015
    210207-N-RG171-0056
    210207-N-RG171-0045
    210207-N-RG171-0064
    210207-N-RG171-0082
    210207-N-RG171-0079
    210207-N-RG171-0106

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    UNREP
    forecastle"
    Donald Cook
    "Navy
    Black Sea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT