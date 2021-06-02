210206-N-RC007-1003 BALBOA, PANAMA (Feb. 6, 2021) Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Immanuel Jarrett from Beaufort, S.C., and Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Robert Baca from Albuquerque, N.M., prepare to shift colors aboard the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1) during a brief stop for fuel and provisions in Balboa, Panama, Feb. 6, 2021. Freedom is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Cho/Released)

