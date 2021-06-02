Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PANAMA

    02.06.2021

    Photo by Seaman Richard Cho 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210206-N-RC007-1001 BALBOA, PANAMA (Feb. 6, 2021) Mineman 2nd Class Natalie Reyna from Downy, Calif., prepares to secure mooring lines on the bow of the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1) during a brief stop for fuel and provisions in Balboa, Panama, Feb. 6, 2021. Freedom is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Cho/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2021
    Date Posted: 02.08.2021 11:26
    Photo ID: 6512598
    VIRIN: 210206-N-RC007-1001
    Resolution: 2506x1671
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: PA
    uss freedom
    u.s. southern command
    u.s. 4th fleet
    usnavso

