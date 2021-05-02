210205-N-RC007-1004 EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 5, 2021) Aviation Structural Mechanic Emory Rivera performs a fresh water wash of an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter assigned to the “Wildcards” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 following flight operations aboard the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1), Feb. 5, 2021. Freedom is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Cho/Released)

