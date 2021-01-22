Col. Mark Estlund, 960th Cyberspace Operations Group commander, receives his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination Jan. 22, 2021, at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2021 11:21
|Photo ID:
|6512586
|VIRIN:
|210122-F-F3955-1000
|Resolution:
|4656x3492
|Size:
|4.04 MB
|Location:
|OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Mark Estlund receives COVID-19 vaccination, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT