    Col. Mark Estlund receives COVID-19 vaccination

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    960th Cyberspace Wing

    Col. Mark Estlund, 960th Cyberspace Operations Group commander, receives his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination Jan. 22, 2021, at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 02.08.2021 11:21
    Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US 
    vaccine
    Gladiators
    COVID-19
    960CW

