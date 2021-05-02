Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAS Pensacola Conducts Active Shooter Exercise Feb. 5 [Image 4 of 4]

    NAS Pensacola Conducts Active Shooter Exercise Feb. 5

    UNITED STATES

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Jason Bortz 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, Fla. (Feb. 5, 2021) – Patrolman Thomas Fisher, NAS Pensacola Navy Security Forces, detains a suspects during Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 (CS-SC21), Feb. 5, 2021. CS-SC21 is an annual, two-part force protection (FP) exercise conducted by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) and Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) on all CONUS Navy installations. (U.S. Navy photo by Jason J. Bortz)

    This work, NAS Pensacola Conducts Active Shooter Exercise Feb. 5 [Image 4 of 4], by Jason Bortz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CNIC
    NAS Pensacola
    Citadel Shield
    Solid Curtain
    CNRSE

