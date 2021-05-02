NAS Pensacola Conducts Active Shooter Exercise Feb. 5

PENSACOLA, Fla. (Feb. 5, 2021) – Patrolman Thomas Fisher, NAS Pensacola Navy Security Forces, detains a suspects during Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 (CS-SC21), Feb. 5, 2021. CS-SC21 is an annual, two-part force protection (FP) exercise conducted by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) and Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) on all CONUS Navy installations. (U.S. Navy photo by Jason J. Bortz)

