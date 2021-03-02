Regional Health Command Europe conducts Global Health Engagement with Polish military medical counterparts

Regional Health Command Europe recently conducted its first-ever ‘virtual’ Global Health Engagement with their Polish military medical counterparts. The two-day virtual event was held Feb. 3-4 and consisted of briefings and presentations by subject matter experts from the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force.
