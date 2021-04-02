Regional Health Command Europe recently conducted its first-ever ‘virtual’ Global Health Engagement with their Polish military medical counterparts. The two-day virtual event was held Feb. 3-4 and consisted of briefings and presentations by subject matter experts from the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2021 Date Posted: 02.08.2021 09:43 Photo ID: 6512510 VIRIN: 210204-A-YV790-314 Resolution: 1024x576 Size: 130.4 KB Location: DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Regional Health Command Europe conducts Global Health Engagement with Polish military medical counterparts, by Kirk Frady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.