Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Gatton retires from RIA factory [Image 1 of 4]

    Gatton retires from RIA factory

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2020

    Photo by Debralee Best 

    Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center

    After 38 years of service, Danny Gatton retired from Rock Island Arsenal – Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., Sept. 1. (U.S. Army photo by Debralee Best/RIA-JMTC)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2020
    Date Posted: 02.08.2021 09:19
    Photo ID: 6512497
    VIRIN: 200901-A-FW423-164
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 16.49 MB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gatton retires from RIA factory [Image 4 of 4], by Debralee Best, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Gatton retires from RIA factory
    Gatton retires from RIA factory
    Gatton retires from RIA factory
    Gatton retires from RIA factory

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    factory
    U.S. Army
    Rock Island Arsenal
    manufacturing
    RIA-JMTC
    Rock Island Arsenal - Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT