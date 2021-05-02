Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Conducts Routine Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi 

    USS Bunker Hill (CG 52)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 5, 2021) U.S. Navy Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class GonzalezPineda, from Victorville, Calif., right, and Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Jonathan Sherer, from Yucaipa, Calif., move a Mark 46 torpedo aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Feb. 5, 2021. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed fleet, with its approximate 50-70 ships and submarines, 140 aircraft, and 20,000 Sailors in the area of operations at any given time, 7th Fleet conducts forward-deployed naval operations in support of U.S. national interests throughout a free and open Indo-Pacific area of operations to foster maritime security, promote stability, and prevent conflict alongside 35 other maritime nations and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2021
    Date Posted: 02.08.2021 08:11
    Photo ID: 6512431
    VIRIN: 210205-N-HI500-3020
    Resolution: 4462x3187
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: VICTORVILLE, CA, US
    Hometown: YUCAIPA, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    Pacific Ocean
    USS Bunker HIll
    CG 52
    TRCSG
    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group

