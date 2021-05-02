PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 5, 2021) U.S. Navy Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class GonzalezPineda, from Victorville, Calif., left, and Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Zeqiang Chen, from Pasadena, Calif., assemble the legs on a torpedo mount aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Feb. 5, 2021. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed fleet, with its approximate 50-70 ships and submarines, 140 aircraft, and 20,000 Sailors in the area of operations at any given time, 7th Fleet conducts forward-deployed naval operations in support of U.S. national interests throughout a free and open Indo-Pacific area of operations to foster maritime security, promote stability, and prevent conflict alongside 35 other maritime nations and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2021 Date Posted: 02.08.2021 08:11 Photo ID: 6512430 VIRIN: 210205-N-HI500-3009 Resolution: 4160x2971 Size: 1.07 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: PASADENA, CA, US Hometown: VICTORVILLE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.