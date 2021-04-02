U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct off-road driver's training with the Army Ground Mobility Vehicle (AGMV) at Dandolo training area, Pordenone, Italy, Feb. 4, 2021, under Covid-19 prevention conditions. The AGMVs is designed for troop movement and holds a squad-sized element. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands‘ areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

