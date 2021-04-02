Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    DRIVER’S TRAINING [Image 1 of 9]

    DRIVER’S TRAINING

    PORDENONE, ITALY

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct off-road driver's training with the Army Ground Mobility Vehicle (AGMV) in Cellina-Meduna training area, Pordenone, Italy, Feb. 4, 2021, under Covid-19 prevention conditions. The AGMVs is designed for troop movement and holds a squad-sized element. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands‘ areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.08.2021 03:48
    Photo ID: 6512241
    VIRIN: 210204-A-JM436-0136
    Resolution: 3201x2134
    Size: 3.55 MB
    Location: PORDENONE, IT 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DRIVER’S TRAINING [Image 9 of 9], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DRIVER’S TRAINING
    DRIVER’S TRAINING
    DRIVER’S TRAINING
    DRIVER’S TRAINING
    DRIVER’S TRAINING
    DRIVER’S TRAINING
    DRIVER’S TRAINING
    DRIVER’S TRAINING
    DRIVER’S TRAINING

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    EUCOM
    StrongEurope
    SkySoldiers
    7thATC
    TrainingDoneRight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT