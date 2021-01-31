Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Joint Flight Operations [Image 3 of 8]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Joint Flight Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.31.2021

    Photo by Seaman Matthew Cavenaile  

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 31, 2021) A CH-47 Chinook helicopter from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, 1st Helicopter Brigade, lands aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during joint integrated flight operations. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Cavenaile)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2021
    Date Posted: 02.08.2021 01:37
    Photo ID: 6512220
    VIRIN: 210131-N-IO312-1147
    Resolution: 4917x3278
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Joint Flight Operations [Image 8 of 8], by SN Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

