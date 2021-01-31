USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Joint Flight Operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 31, 2021) A CH-47 Chinook helicopter assigned to Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, 1st Helicopter Brigade, lands aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during joint integrated flight operations. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vance Hand)

