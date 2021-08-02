Yokosuka Sailors Watch Super Bowl LV

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 8, 2021) — Sailors onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) enjoy a Super Bowl LV viewing party at the Yokosuka Morale, Welfare and Recreation Liberty Center. This year the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played each other at Tampa Bay, Fla from 8:30 a.m. Japan Standard Time. This year, the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers played each other in Tampa Bay, Fla. This on-base viewing event was held with a suite of appropriate COVID-19 risk mitigation measures such as a limited number of people, facial mask, and social distancing. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)

