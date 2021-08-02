Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokosuka Sailors Watch Super Bowl LV [Image 1 of 2]

    Yokosuka Sailors Watch Super Bowl LV

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.08.2021

    Photo by Ryo Isobe 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 8, 2021) — Sailors and civilian personnel onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) enjoy a Super Bowl LV viewing party at the Fleet Theater. This year, the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers played each other in Tampa Bay, Fla. This on-base viewing event was held with a suite of appropriate COVID-19 risk mitigation measures such as a limited number of people, facial mask, and social distancing. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

