Brig. Gen. Robert Ryan visits Task Force Independence

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Robert Ryan, commander, Joint Task Force - District of Columbia, and Col. Chris McKinney, commander, 177th Military Police Brigade and deputy commander, Task Force Independence, are both briefed on operations in Washington, D.C., Feb. 6, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to district, state, and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

