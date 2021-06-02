U.S. Army Col. Chris McKinney, commander, 177th Military Police Brigade and deputy commander, Task Force Independence, escorts leadership with Joint Task Force- District of Columbia and Task Force Capitol, to meet with troops in Washington, D.C., Feb. 6, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to district, state, and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2021 Date Posted: 02.07.2021 21:47 Photo ID: 6512030 VIRIN: 210206-Z-ME297-1005 Resolution: 4555x3254 Size: 12.02 MB Location: DC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brig. Gen. Robert Ryan visits Task Force Independence [Image 7 of 7], by 2LT Ashley Goodwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.