Brig. Gen. Robert Ryan visits Task Force Independence

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Robert Ryan, commander, Joint Task Force - District of Columbia, speaks with senior leaders of Task Force Independence in Washington, D.C., Feb. 6, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to district, state, and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin) (Photo has been altered for security reasons)

Date Taken: 02.06.2021 Date Posted: 02.07.2021 Location: DC, US